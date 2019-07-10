Bark River man sentenced after guilty plea

BARK RIVER — A 54-year-old man from Bark River was sentenced to 5 months in the Delta County Jail.

Lionel Gary Sirois was sentenced to 18 months probation and 7 months of jail time and was held in abeyance, pending the successful completion of probation.

Sirois was sentenced following the entry of a guilty plea to resisting, obstructing or assaulting a police officer, which is punishable by up to 2 years in prison.

On January 18, 2019, Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers were called to a vehicle rollover accident.

Upon arrival, the officer saw Sirois running down the middle of the roadway.

The officer attempted to make contact with him, but he came running back and attempted to get into the rear seat of the patrol vehicle.

The officer ordered Sirois to exit the patrol vehicle but he refused. So he lunged towards the officer attempting to grab him.

Sirois was able to shift the transmission of the patrol vehicle into gear. He then attempted to press the accelerator.

The officer was able to place his foot on the brake to stop the vehicle from lurching forward.

Other officers arrived and Sirois was placed in restraints.

Officers from Escanaba Department of Public Safety were assisted at the scene by Delta County Sheriff’s office.