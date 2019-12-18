Barley’s Angels gears up for Bodega Brew Battle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Barley’s Angels U.P. is the Upper Peninsula of Michigan’s chapter of the international women’s group, Barley’s Angels.

Founded by Kylie Bunting, a Marquette native and former co-founder of Barley’s Angels Chicago, Barley’s Angels U.P. is committed to enhancing the education and appreciation of craft beer among women, while providing an outlet for like-minded women to network.

Barley’s Angels U.P. hosts quarterly events at breweries and craft beer bars across the Upper Peninsula. The next one is the Bodega Brew Battle on January 29. It’s already sold out but there is a waiting list for people who would like to attend.

Emily Hines, a member of the group spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event as well as what Barley’s Angels is all about.

For more information on Barley’s Angels, click here.