Barley’s Angels gears up for Bodega Brew Battle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Barley’s Angels U.P. is the Upper Peninsula of Michigan’s chapter of the international women’s group, Barley’s Angels.

Founded by Kylie Bunting, a Marquette native and former co-founder of Barley’s Angels Chicago, Barley’s Angels U.P. is committed to enhancing the education and appreciation of craft beer among women, while providing an outlet for like-minded women to network.

Barley’s Angels U.P. hosts quarterly events at breweries and craft beer bars across the Upper Peninsula. The next one is the Bodega Brew Battle on January 29. It’s already sold out but there is a waiting list for people who would like to attend.

Emily Hines, a member of the group spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event as well as what Barley’s Angels is all about.

For more information on Barley’s Angels, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Barley's Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barley's Angels"

Type 1 Diabetes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Type 1 Diabetes"

HS Hockey: Marquette & Calumet shutout opponents on home ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey: Marquette & Calumet shutout opponents on home ice"

HS Boys Basketball: Marquette runs away from Gladstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Marquette runs away from Gladstone"

HS Girls Basketball: Marquette edges rival Negaunee in back and forth battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Girls Basketball: Marquette edges rival Negaunee in back and forth battle"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019"