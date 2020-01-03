Barn fire kills 300,000 hens at Michigan poultry farm

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – About 300,000 hens have died in a barn fire at a southwestern Michigan poultry farm. WWMT-TV reports that the blaze started about 11 a.m. Friday at the Otsego Township farm. The barn was destroyed.

Konos Inc. spokesman Brian Burch tells the television station that about 50 people work at the cage-free farm. About 250,000 hens in a second barn were unharmed. Fire crews were forced to truck in water to battle the blaze. Burch said the facility is not on city water lines.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Otsego Township is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Room at the Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Room at the Inn"

Wildcats Hit Season High 14 Threes to Take 74-61 Victory Over Ashland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Hit Season High 14 Threes to Take 74-61 Victory Over Ashland"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners hand Copper Kings first loss; Braves edge Hematites

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners hand Copper Kings first loss; Braves edge Hematites"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/2/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/2/2019"

Precious Metals 1-2-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-2-2020"