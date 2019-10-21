Bath Twp officers charged in GR bar fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Lansing-area police officers were charged in connection to a bar fight in Grand Rapids earlier this month.

Bryan Miller, 34, waived his arraigned in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids on Oct. 10. He faces a charge of creating a disturbance in a public place. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12, according to online records.

Payton Warner, 25, was arraigned on Oct. 15 on a charge of assault/battery. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7, records show.

The two Bath Township officers were arrested after a fight around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Web Bar on Grand Rapids’ northwest side. They were in town for training.

The trouble started when the bartender cut off Miller, who video shows was apparently so drunk he could barely stay on his bar stool. The officer became mad. He and his partner were kicked out of the bar, according to a police report. When they returned, they allegedly pushed and punched employees and patrons.

Cameras captured a good portion of the fight.

The fight ended with the Bath cops being handcuffed by Grand Rapids officers. They continued to be obnoxious while being taken to jail, according to a police report.

Bath Township Police Department says the officers were off-duty when the fight happened. The department started an internal investigation and both were placed on administrative leave.