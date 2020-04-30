Bay Cliff Health Camp announces ‘Bay Cliff Virtual Camp’

BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Though Bay Cliff recently made the decision to cancel the summer therapy camp for the first time in its 87-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this challenging time will not stop them from providing meaningful experiences and a sense of community for Bay Cliff children.

To this end, Bay Cliff announced that they are hard at work creating Bay Cliff Virtual Camp (BCVC), an all-new virtual opportunity for those who would have attended the Children’s Summer Therapy Camp. Virtual content is also being developed by numerous volunteers and community partners who would have made up our summer staff.

Their efforts to connect with campers during this time of social distancing will begin June 20 and conclude August 8, 2020. Adjustments will be made along the way to comply with state and national guidelines, so as to help campers cope with social isolation and lack of physical community.

This virtual camp will include camp activities and sessions for all age groups and abilities, and our desire is to continue to provide children with enriching experiences that will help them grow in confidence and greater independence in community with others.

For more information on Bay Cliff Health Camp, click here.