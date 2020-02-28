Bay Cliff Health Camp revamps Family Camp Weekend

BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay Cliff Health Camp is a year-round, nonprofit therapy and wellness center for children and adults with physical disabilities. Bay Cliff’s priority program is a seven-week, summer therapy camp session serving children with orthopedic, speech, hearing, and vision disabilities. The children work towards goals of increased independence and living a fuller life.

In an effort to welcome people to the Bay Cliff community, Family Camp Weekend will be held March 21 – 22.

Clare Lutgen, Bay Cliff Health Camp Executive Director, spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the camp is and some changes to it this year.

