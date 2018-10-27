Bay College Art Exhibit and Fundraiser is November 1st

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Calling all community members, art enthusiasts, and supporters of student success! The wait is almost over. The highly anticipated art exhibition and fundraiser, The Addison Art Event, is just around the corner and tickets are going fast.

November 1 st is devoted to celebrating the collection – the largest in the world – of Robert Addison’s masterpieces. Referred as perhaps the most moving realist painters of the 20 th century and the “master of light and shadow,” Bay College carries the distinct honor to house the largest Robert Addison collection in the world.

With a direct connection to Escanaba via his wife Betsy Wickman Addison, Robert Addison would find inspiration in the people, places, and things in and around Escanaba and transposed his own brilliant vision of them on canvas. During this event, you will connect the dots of where some of these images originated, while learning more about Addison’s legendary impact on the arts and the local community.

At the same time, your attendance will benefit Bay College’s art program so art students may aspire to higher levels of success and become perhaps tomorrow’s art industry leaders, much like Addison. Students that have transferred from our program have received scholarships upwards of $30,000 per year at highly recognized art schools.

Bay College’s commitment to the arts and to student success are interwoven during this event, while providing attendees with an enchanting evening of live music, refreshing libations, delicious edibles, and camaraderie. Plus your attendance plays a direct role in helping Bay College’s art students move on into the world to make it a more beautiful place.