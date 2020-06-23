Bay College Board of Trustees approves annual budget, significant fund decreases

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bay College Board of Trustees approved the 2020-2021 operating budget with nearly $1.8 million in reductions from the current year. The budget anticipates a 15% decrease in state appropriations and a slight decline in enrollment.

“Although times are challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic and significant budget decreases,” explained Bay College President Dr. Laura Coleman, “Bay College is taking positive steps to remain viable and aligned with the College mission – Student Success, Community Success, Culture of Success. Bay College is committed to providing high quality education and training with a focus on student success. Bay is an economic driver in our communities. Businesses and local communities depend on Bay for trained graduates, workforce training and community events. K-12 schools partake in dual-enrollment courses and early colleges, and University partners rely on transfer students.”

Most recently, Bay College held welding classes on campus so students could complete their certifications started in the winter semester. Bay College also recently held a CNA (certified nursing assistant) certification course which was needed by a local nursing home, and will provide additional CNA sessions in July.

Adjustments are impacting every area of the College. They include a reduction in employees and community services, including the following:

Early retirement program, not replacing positions wherever possible, eliminating positions, and moving positions to part-time

Temporary suspension of the Supplemental Instruction program, expanding individual and group academic tutoring and support services

Limiting student employees to Federally sponsored work-study students

Restricted community events and meeting spaces on campus with added needs for expanded academic classroom for social distancing

In addition to the reductions, Bay is further streamlining processes for future sustainability. For example, all employees will have printing quotas, the college catalog is moving totally online, travel and conference attendance is minimized, pandemic planning in place, etc.

The Bay College Board of Trustees voted on tuition rate increases of $6 per credit hour or $135 per in Delta County and $9 or $199 per credit hour in Dickinson County. Fees will remain flat. The cost to attend Bay College is 2-4 times less than public University tuition rates. Bay is a great value education and smart choice for graduating seniors, transfer students, and adult learners alike, saving $10,000s each year.

Students are invited back to campus effective June 24 by appointment to meet with financial aid, admissions, advising, testing or other services to prepare for starting the Fall Semester. Pandemic plans are in place on campus to ensure a safe environment with social distancing, masking and additional cleaning processes.

Bay College will be starting the Fall Semester 2 weeks early, August 17, and ending on November 25. This minimizes travel during the semester and completes the semester prior to flu season.

Finally, Bay College’s graduating 2020 class will be celebrating Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 AM, via a virtual commencement with family and friends. Visit www.baycollege.edu/commencement to view online.