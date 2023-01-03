ESCANABA AND IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay de Noc Community College is seeking applications for the next president of the institution. The new president will succeed Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire from the position on June 30, 2023.

Potential candidates may apply for the position or be nominated, according to a release from the Bay College Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The release included the following information about what the college is looking for in a new president:

The next President of Bay College must be willing to make a long-term commitment to the region, should demonstrate ethical, innovative, and transparent leadership while focusing on student success, and should demonstrate commitment to the community college mission. In addition, the College seeks a President who champions the priorities of the College and fosters an environment that encourages collaboration and partnerships.

The new president will become the sixth in school history since its founding in 1962. Candidates must possess a master’s degree earned from an accredited college or university. They must also have a minimum of five years of senior executive and team leadership experience, preferably at an educational institution.

Instructions for applying and additional information can be found at www.baycollege.edu/president. You can also contact Dr. Preston Pulliams at (503) 704-3425 or preston@goldhillassociates.com or Dr. Kate Hetherington at (410) 916-1290 or kate@goldhillassociates.com.

Nominations and applications will be received until the position is filled. Application materials should be submitted and received by Bay College no later than March 1, 2023, by Dr. Preston Pulliams to ensure full consideration.

Bay College is being assisted in the search by Gold Hill Associates.