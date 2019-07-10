Bay College Issues Competitive Call for Art for Special Wizard of Oz Exhibition

ESCANABA — Markings its 80th anniversary in 2019, The Wizard of Oz is widely considered to be one of the best films in cinematic history, an iconic fixture of American pop culture, and celebrated for its affirming message that home is truly where the heart is.

Bay College is proud to honor the 80th anniversary of the beloved classic with a community theater adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in a full-scale musical.

This family-friendly collaboration, directed by Jamie Peterson with musical direction by Travis Dubord, will take Bay College and the community by storm starting with auditions Sunday, August 18 – August 25 culminating in performances November 1 through November 9, 2019.

Coinciding with The Wizard of Oz musical, Bay College has issued a “Call for Art” for a special Wizard of Oz Art Exhibition to be displayed at Bay College’s Escanaba Campus from September 25 until November 12.

The call is for submissions in a variety of mediums that explore the significant contributions The Wizard of Oz has had as a cinematic and literary art form, its historical and cultural significance in our shared culture and Americana, and the complex and multilayered meanings of the story.

Entries in all media are accepted including but are not limited to sculpture, film, video, sound, drawing, performance installation and photography.

The works can explore and are not limited to the topics of childhood, play, home, utopia, mortality, witches, family, and more. Entries are accepted in this call until August 7, 2019, at 11:59 PM EST by going to https://www.baycollege.edu/on-campus/events/the-wizard-of-oz/art-exhibition.php.

In addition to transforming Bay College’s campus to the “Land of Oz” by helping bring the story of The Wizard of Oz to life through various art forms in conjunction with its theater adaptation, the Wizard of Oz Art Exhibition has competitive prizes including a Curator’s Choice Permanent Collection Acquisition Award of $500.00 and an Audience Choice Award of $200.00.

For more information about the Call for Art, including all instructions, important dates, and rules, contact Kristine Granger, Visual Arts Instructor/Coordinator, at (906) 217-4252 or Kristine.granger@baycollege.edu.

More information about the musical, including audition and performance dates and volunteer and sponsorship opportunities may be found at http://www.baycollege.edu/Oz.