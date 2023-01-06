ESCANABA AND IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College announced this week it is one of ten colleges across the United States to be awarded a $300,000 Nursing Pathways Grant to assist in supporting future healthcare workers to enter the field.

Bay College says the grant will be used within its Allied Health Division, which consists of certificates and degrees in Practical Nursing (PN), Nursing (RN), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic, Certified Medical Assistant, and Certified Nursing Assistant.

The grant is funded through Achieving the Dream and being a Leader College of Distinction with Achieving the Dream. Cindy Carter, Vice President of Business, Technology, Allied Health and Workforce Development for Bay worked to prepare the college’s application.

“The focus of the grant aligned perfectly with the work we are doing not only within Bay College’s Allied Health Division but across the College and the timing could not be better for us to receive the funding,” states Carter. “Bay College’s commitment to diversity, equity and belonging, as well as a re-organization happening with our Allied Health Division aligned perfectly with the mission of the grant and we are thrilled to have the financial support to help us move our strategies forward.”

The grant will help the college to scale up the work of its co-advising model, which helps provide students with guidance through the program in addition to a traditional faculty advisior. Bay said the following in a release regarding how the grant will be utilized within the Allied Health Division:

Over 40% of Bay College students are the first in their family to attend college. Many are lacking the support and knowledge to navigate the college system. Additionally, a growing number of students on campus are working with food insecurities, mental health concerns, and childcare issues. Bay College provides students with access to many resources that can assist and support them with these challenges. Bay College’s mission of student success, community success and culture of success, drives the College’s strategic agenda and the co-advisors are instrumental in all parts of the college mission.

With the Achieving the Dream grant, Bay College has organized a team consisting of both faculty and staff to lead the work associated with this grant over the course of three years. This will include a dedicated full-time co-advisor within the Allied Health Division, access to professional development opportunities to support student completion within the Allied Health programs, and continuous quality improvement to processes and procedures to support student success.