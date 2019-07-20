Bay offers Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers

ESCANABA — Bay College Training and Development will be offering Basic Life Support training for Healthcare Providers on several dates in August.

Starting Wednesday, August 7 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday, August 15 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Thursday, August 22 from 4 p.m.– 8 p.m.

This training is designed to teach a wide variety of healthcare professionals how to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, instruction on how to provide CPR and properly use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and relieve choking in a timely and effective manner.

This course meets the requirements of clinical facilities utilized by Bay College.

Cost of the training is $75 and includes a mask and the required manual.

Classes are limited to six participants. To register or view all course offerings, visit mytraining.baycollege.edu.