Bay offers Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers

News
Posted: / Updated:
BAY COLLEGE.png

ESCANABA — Bay College Training and Development will be offering Basic Life Support training for Healthcare Providers on several dates in August.

Starting Wednesday, August 7 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday, August 15 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Thursday, August 22 from 4 p.m.– 8 p.m.

This training is designed to teach a wide variety of healthcare professionals how to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, instruction on how to provide CPR and properly use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and relieve choking in a timely and effective manner.

This course meets the requirements of clinical facilities utilized by Bay College.

Cost of the training is $75 and includes a mask and the required manual.

Classes are limited to six participants. To register or view all course offerings, visit mytraining.baycollege.edu.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story