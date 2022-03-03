(WFRV) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, people across the nation are finding ways to help the Ukrainian people. And one of the ways comes in the form of donations.

In recent days, there has been an increase in donations made to charities and organizations raising funds for Ukraine.

In an effort to continue encouraging these donations and ensure this aid gets to those in need in a timely manner, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released the following tips all donors should consider:

Donors should check to see if the relief organization already has a presence in Ukraine and/or if the organization is positioned to provide relief quickly.

Donors should consider what they are sending. BBB officials note drives collecting clothing and food to send overseas may not be practical as the logistics and timing to deliver and disperse such items will be challenging.

The donor should verify the charity’s trustworthiness by viewing an evaluative report completed by BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

The donor should check to see if the charity is experienced in providing emergency relief. Experienced disaster relief charities are reportedly the best bet to help deliver aid as soon as possible.

Donors engaging in crowdfunding are advised to give the donation to someone they personally know and trust, and review the platform’s policies regarding fees and distribution of collected funds.

Donors should be wary of organization that make exaggerated financial claims. Claims such as “100 percent will be spent on relief” raise a red flag as charities have fundraising and administrative expenses.



Those wanting to safely make a donation to directly help the people of Ukraine can do so at the following BBB-accredited charities:

And several area organizations have also been finding their own clever ways to help Ukraine.

A local candle business, Door County Candle Company, has been selling blue and yellow Ukrainian-inspired candles to raise funds for Razom for Ukraine, a US-based non-profit with over six years of experience with providing relief overseas.

Additionally, a “Ukrainian Army Relief Drive” is currently accepting donations consisting of emergency medical equipment, blankets, everyday personal hygiene items, clothing, etc. The full list of items needed as well as where donations can be dropped off is available here.