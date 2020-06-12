Be a Democracy MVP in Michigan for the upcoming elections

MICHIGAN (WJMN) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed June 12, 2020, as Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan. She urged all Michiganders to honor women Veterans for their contributions and sacrifices.

According to a release on the State of Michigan's website, there are currently over 2 million women Veterans living in the United States and Puerto Rico, and, of this number, nearly 44,000 make Michigan their home.