Be aware of similar phone scam mostly targeting elders

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Skandia resident, Arthur Lauren reached out to Local 3 with a concern regarding phone scams.

Lauren and numerous people in his life have encountered a similar type of phone scam. He says it’s usually a scammer claiming to be the person’s grandson in trouble and asking for $7,500.

“And then the scenario is such that an attorney comes on the line and tells them that there is these charges and everything and that they need $7,500 as some kind of a bond and they’re very convincing,” said Lauren. “In one instance, the father called his son who was at work and discovered that something was a miss. And then in the other instance, the grandfather called one of his daughters and then found out that it was a scam.”

Lauren goes on to say that when a person tried this scam on him, he played along until the scammer asked for money. He says as soon as he called the scammer out, they hung up the phone.

“It’s older people that they primarily go after,” said Sheriff Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. “They’re not IT savvy tech with computers or Facebook or any of that and these people get the information off of Facebook, social media, different places and then they use that and make the phone call identifying themselves as a family member who is in need of money. They older people, they don’t question it and I’ve seen where they actually pull thousands of dollars and send this money to them.”

Sheriff Zyburt says that once this money is sent it’s most likely gone for good.

Here is how you can protect yourself and your loved ones:

-Check your privacy settings on social media and give out as little information about yourself and family members.

-Decide on a something like a password with family members that only they know. If a scammer does call, you can ask them what the password is and if they don’t know, it’s illegitimate.

-Lastly, always verify with another family member or police if you are unsure.