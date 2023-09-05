MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Firefighters with the Department of Natural Resources are burning several hundred acres of grassland near the southern border of Marquette County.

In a release this morning, the DNR said around 410 acres of state land are planned to be set ablaze to maintain the grassland habitat, about 15 miles south of Ishpeming.

The DNR plans to start the burn around 11 a.m., but it could be delayed or canceled due to weather conditions.

The DNR has additional information about prescribed burns on their website.