MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Memorial Park Bathing Beach is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Menominee on Wednesday.

According to the post, the city was ordered to close the beach due to high levels of E.coli.

Staff with Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties will continue to monitor and sample the bathing beach until E.coli levels have fallen to acceptable levels.

City public works/parks department are in the process of closing and posting the beach as closed according to the post.

The public health department will notify the city when levels have fallen to acceptable levels. You can follow the City of Menominee on Facebook to keep up to date on the beach closure.