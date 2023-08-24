MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Two local beaches are not safe to swim in, according to a release from the City of Marquette.

Both Tourist Park Beach and South Beach have tested positive for E. Coli after routine testing in the beach’s swimming areas. For public health, no one should swim at either location until further notice.

The City will now test the water in both beaches daily, and will reopen them when the tests for bacteria show water quality has returned to an acceptable level.

Signs have been posted. All other beaches are still open.