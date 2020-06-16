Beaches eroding along Lake Michigan due to high water levels

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — Some beaches along Lake Michigan are taking a hit from high water levels.

The Escanaba Daily Press reports the vegetation that protects sandy beach areas is eroding. City recreation director Kim Peterson says the water is practically running up to the berm at the Escanaba Municipal Beach in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Peterson said she’s spoken to several experts about potential methods to reinforce the beach and welcomes suggestions from people in the community. Escanaba plans to open the beach sometime in the middle of June.

Gladstone Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Sanderson said their beach will open this summer without lifeguards or a concession stand.