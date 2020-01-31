Bears great Jimbo Covert talks being elected to Hall of Fame

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (Nexstar) – Jimbo Covert, the former offensive tackle for the 1986 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

Covert is one of 10 “seniors” in the 2020 Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020. Seniors are players who last played more than 25 years ago.

The Bears great joined Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about getting that phone call.

“It’s such a remarkable feeling,” he said. “When you get that call, it’s just you think you can remain composed but you can’t. It’s just your whole life flashes in front of you in one second. Your wife, your kids, your family, your parents, everybody, all your teammates. It’s pretty emotional.”

You can watch the full interview with Jimbo Covert in the video above. Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. ET with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020"

Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020"

HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Marissa Delmont of Gwinn

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Marissa Delmont of Gwinn"

HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Tanner Hoops of ESPN-UP

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Tanner Hoops of ESPN-UP"

HS Sports Zone: Basketball 101 w/ the Marquette Redettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Basketball 101 w/ the Marquette Redettes"

Ice Rescue with the Coast Guard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rescue with the Coast Guard"