Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair coming to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — You can learn to avoid the winter blues this season with an event all about wellness.

West End Suicide Prevention will host the first-ever Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair at the Ishpeming Armory.

It will feature many local agencies with informational booths ready to answer questions you might have.

Some services that will be offered are checking blood glucose and blood pressure.

Leading up to the event there will be a snowman building contest where you can win $100.

” Well that’s what we hope people will really learn from this event is what they can do to help beat those winter blues like I said there will be different agencies there with different activities, ” says Amy Poirier, GLRC Foundation Coordinator. ” We’re having this snowman building contest which will be a great way for individuals, families, groups, friends to all get outside and build a snowman.”

The event starts on February 2 at 11 and ends at 2 p.m.

For more information on Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair, click here.