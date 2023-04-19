COMSTOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s beer with a cause. Bell’s Brewery released it’s Lager for the Lakes in 2023. Not only is it a tribute to the Great Lakes that surround Michigan’s two peninsulas, the Brewery is using the beer as a way to take action and protect the freshwater resources.

Bell’s is making a $25K contribution to the Alliance for the Great Lakes. Each can of Lager for the Lakes has a QR code on the label, inviting people to join the Alliance’s Adopt-A-Beach program.

The beer itself is an American lager with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4.8%.

“For the name, we added exactly one letter. But behind that small change is an entirely new beer we think will fill our summertime memories for years to come–as well as a far deeper story around protecting the lakes that give us so much,” said Carrie Yunker, Executive Vice President at Bell’s Brewery. “Bell’s has made major investments in clean water initiatives for years, but we still face big threats to human health, millions of jobs, and future generations’ ability to enjoy these vital resources. So consider this our highly drinkable invitation to Bell’s fans: Join us in taking action to protect the GreatLakes at the heart of this great place we call home!”

The latest donation from Bell’s and conservation initiative builds on the company’s Inspired Giving program.

Bell’s donated $100,000 in Inspired Giving grants to 24 grassroots nonprofits workingo n clean water issues across the nation in 2022.