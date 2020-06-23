Ben Lauren Memorial Foundation honors fallen Forsyth Township firefighter

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The family of Benjamen (Ben) Lauren has created a memorial foundation to keep his memory living on in the community.

Earlier this year, the Forsyth Township Fire Department, which serves the Gwinn community, lost one of their own. 23-year-old Captain Ben Lauren was killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2020, while battling a structure fire.

The Benjamen (Ben) Lauren Memorial Foundation plans to provide educational grants for one graduating senior from Gwinn Area High School with plans of obtaining a second degree with a medical or engineering focus as well as an engineering student enrolled at Northern Michigan University. In addition, the foundation will provide monetary support and grants to local youth livestock and 4-H programs, local first responders, and other requested and reviewed grants to those in need.

To assist in raising money for the foundation, KC Bjorne, Honor’s Indirect Representative, has partnered with local dealerships to donate $100 for each vehicle financed through Honor Credit Union between now and June 30th at participating dealerships. Honor will match all donations up to $5000. The participating dealerships include:

Although Ben’s death was tragic and shocking to our small community, the Lauren family hopes that the Ben Lauren Memorial Foundation will bring light to his legacy and passion for helping others. “Ben was a special son, firefighter and helpful person to those in his community,” stated Ron Lauren, father of Ben, and President of Honor Holdings, LLC, and Investment Services. “He was able to touch and help so many individuals throughout his young life, and we wanted to create a foundation to continue his legacy and passion of helping others and so that his memory and spirit live on forever.”

If you would like to donate to the Ben Lauren Memorial Foundation, please call Honor Credit Union at 800.442.2800 or stop by an Honor location in Marquette, Gwinn, or Negaunee. An Honor team member will be ready to assist you in arranging a donation.