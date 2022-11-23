MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A folk music concert to benefit local recovery and mental health organizations is planned next month in Marquette. Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Mary Gauthier will perform, joined by fellow artist Jaimee Harris for the concert at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette.

The concert will take place on Thursday, December 8 beginning at 7 p.m. The show will be free to attend, but donations will be accepted at the door. All funds raised through the concert will be shared between Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute.

Gauthier has released 11 albums over the past 25 years, including her 2018 album ‘Rifles & Rosary Beads’, which was Grammy-nominated for Best Folk Album and nominated for Album of the Year by the Americana Music Association.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers said the following about Gauthier and her album in a release:

The album was a collaborative work with wounded Iraq war veterans. Gauthier is living in recovery with some of her early work reflecting her newfound sobriety. Through songwriting, Gauthier reflects what she sees in the world and writes about devastating loss, trauma and self-exploration while also gifting her listeners with the power of love throughout her songs. Gauthier states, ‘songs can bring us a deep understanding of each other and ourselves and open the heart to love.’

The concert will help both organizations provide mental health and recovery services to members of the local community, including through year-round support groups for veterans, parents, and more.

To learn more, check out the websites for both Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute.