Benson: Take ballot to clerk or drop box so it’s counted

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Michigan’s top election official is urging people with an absentee ballot to return it to their local clerk’s office or drop box instead of using the mail to ensure it’s counted in the Aug. 4 statewide primary.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave the guidance Tuesday, a week before the election. A ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Night to be counted.

Voters can return their ballot to the drop box in their city or township. A list can be found online.

Benson also said all absentee ballot requests should be made in person at the clerk’s office. Voters should prepare to both request and vote their ballot in the same visit, due to the possibility of postal delays.

“At this point, we encourage people to use the drop boxes,” Benson said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. “You have to use your local drop box.”

She said this election will serve as a pilot to find out where more drop boxes are needed. She said the city of Detroit will almost certainly need more.

She said absentee ballots being postmarked by election day but not arriving by election day is the number one reason they are rejected. Other rejection reasons include signatures not matching or signatures not being included.

Nearly 2 million absentee ballots had been issued as of Tuesday, 3.6 times the 546,000 that were issued at the same point in 2016. About 903,000 had been returned, a nearly threefold increase from four years ago.

Absentee voting is on the rise following the approval of no-reason absentee voting in 2018 and is being emphasized as a safer option than in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Benson promised, “we’re ready” for the election. She said that while voters may hear misinformation about the safety of absentee voting — referencing President Donald Trump without naming him — she promised the efforts of her office have “made it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

The secretary added that her office has provided personal protection equipment and training to municipal clerks so they are ready for in-person polling. You can still sign up to work elections, Benson said, noting that even if you aren’t needed next week, you could be needed in November.

Benson, a Democrat, called on the Republican-led Legislature to pass changes that would allow poll workers to prepare ballots for counting before election day. Right now, they can’t start processing voters until 7 a.m. on election day. She said 18 other states already have procedures in place letting them arrange ballots for tabulation earlier. She said even one more day would be a “significant help.”

That is going to slow the counting of votes. She said some municipalities are getting twice or three times as many absentee ballots as they ever have before.

“We are asking for patience,” Benson said, saying people should not expect to see results quickly after polls close.

Next week, she said, it could take until Wednesday or Thursday for all results to come through. In November, with an larger turnout expected for the presidential election, it could take even longer. She said without legislative action, the only thing her office can do now is provide more tabulating machines and make sure clerks are adequately staffed.

“I think we all want to prioritize accuracy over speed,” Benson said. “However, we have also tried to increase capacity of our clerks … to quickly process ballots.”

She said federal funding paid for equipment like automatic tabulators to count the absentee ballots more quickly.