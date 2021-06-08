WATCH: Benson announces service advances at SoS branches

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be discussing service advances at branch offices during a press conference Tuesday.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The announcement comes after Benson testified before the state House of Representatives Oversight Committee last month, defending her decision to move all branches to an appointment-only system.

There have been complaints that the system takes months to get an appointment.

Benson told lawmakers that even though there have been anecdotal complaints, there has also been a lot of praise and that the average positive rating of offices has about doubled.