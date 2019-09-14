Bergland Dock boating access site to close temporarily

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Bergland Dock boating access site on Lake Gogebic in Ontonagon County will close temporarily beginning Sept. 16.

It’s happening so paving and other site improvements can be done. The expectation is that it will be closed for up to six weeks.

Investment in the project totals $260,000, covering paving and site lighting improvements made in 2018. The paving project was slated to begin in September 2018 but was postponed because of contracting issues..

The project is funded through the State of Michigan Waterways Improvement Fund, a restricted fund derived from boating registration fees and Michigan marine fuel tax for the construction, operation and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.

For the latest information on this and other Michigan Department of Natural Resources recreation closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.