Bergman announces $10 million grant for Father’s Day flood road repair

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Congressman Jack Bergman announced Tuesday morning of a $10 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant for road repair or reconstruction from severe damages caused by the Father’s Day flood in 2018.

Rep. Bergman stated, “As the recovery process continues for Gogebic, Houghton, and Menominee Counties, these DOT funds will help ensure that the affected counties have the resources necessary to continue moving forward.” 

The grant would go toward Federal-aid highways and roads on Federal lands.

