Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Bernie Sanders holding rally in Detroit tonight

News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (WOOD) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will rally supporters in Detroit Friday evening, days ahead of the Michigan presidential primary.

Doors open at the TCF Center (formerly the Cobo Center) at 5 p.m. and Sanders is expected to speak after 7 p.m. His remarks will stream live on woodtv.com.

Sanders will be in Grand Rapids on Sunday, speaking at Calder Plaza in an event the starts at 12:30 p.m. Kalamazoo-based indie band Michigander will open. You can watch Sanders’ remarks on WXSP and streaming live on woodtv.com.

Because of the event, Ottawa Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the city tweeted.

Sanders, of Vermont, also has events scheduled for Saturday in Dearborn and Sunday evening in Ann Arbor.

Vice President Joe Biden will also make stops in Michigan ahead of the Tuesday primary, stopping in Detroit and Grand Rapids Monday. Event details have not yet been released.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who dropped out of the race last week and endorsed Biden, will stump for him in the state this weekend, including a Saturday morning stop at Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids.

Biden performed strongly in this week’s Super Tuesday primaries, though Sanders had an important win in California.

The Michigan presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. A few other states have primaries that day, too, but Michigan is the biggest prize with 125 delegates up for grabs.

Michigan is sure to get plenty of attention from candidates leading up to the November general election. Republican President Donald Trump won it narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican presidential candidate to have done so in decades. Democrats hope turning the state blue again will help clear a path to the White House.

Online:

Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020"

Savanna Rayner receives Remarkable Women award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna Rayner receives Remarkable Women award"

Innovative Physical Therapy: Using a video game device for more than entertainment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovative Physical Therapy: Using a video game device for more than entertainment"

Superiorland Soccer Association Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superiorland Soccer Association Part Two"

Superiorland Soccer Association Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superiorland Soccer Association Part One"

Pacemaker for the bladder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pacemaker for the bladder"