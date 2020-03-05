Bernie Sanders plans to rally in three Michigan cities this weekend

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Earlier this week, a federal task force announced a series of field consultations and listening sessions to help American Indians and Alaska Natives.

The Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives will be heading near Traverse City in May.

American Indians and Alaska Natives experience disproportionately high rates of violence, according to the Department of Justice.

President Trump has called the crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans “sobering and heartbreaking.”

The task force includes a review of Indian Country cold cases, ability to strengthen law enforcement protocols, and work with tribes to improve response to missing persons investigations.

The task force called Operation Lady Justice will meet with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa for a listening session on May 12th at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa in Acme Township.

Members of the task force include:

The task force will present a progress report to the President by November of 2020, and a final report detailing its activities and accomplishments a year later.