Bernie Sanders plans to rally in three Michigan cities this weekend

by: Ronnie Das

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives for a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Senator and candidate for Democratic presidential nomination Bernie Sanders will travel to Michigan this weekend to rally supporters in Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Ann Arbor ahead of the March 10th primary.

Sanders added a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8th scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Earlier that day he will be in Grand Rapids for scheduled rally at 12:30 p.m.

Sanders will begin his three city stop in Michigan on Friday, March 6th in Detroit.

Sen. Sanders’ was previously in the Great Lakes State when he joined the picket line with striking United Auto Workers members in Hamtramck as well as rallies at Macomb Community College in Warren and Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

