Bessemer man shot in chest, suspect arrested without incident

BESSEMER, Mich. (WJMN) – A 26-year-old Bessemer man was shot during an isolated incident late Wednesday evening.

He was transported to the Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office announced that the suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 11 p.m. and is currently lodged in the Gogebic County Jail facing numerous charges: Felonious Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Felony Firearm, Possession of a short-barreled firearm, Possess/discharge Firearm while under the influence, Possess Metallic Knuckles.

The suspect’s bond is set at $100,000 and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.