Beth Millner Jewelry sells Historic Vista Theater themed masks to raise funds for theater

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Beth Millner Jewelry in Marquette is now selling masks to raise money for the Historic Vista Theater.

The Historic Vista Theater has been an outlet of the arts for over 90 years. It’s used as a movie theater, music venue, cultural event center, and community theatre. However, with COVID-19, shows at the Vista have been canceled or postponed.

The reopening of the Vista is still unknown, however during this time they are looking to raise money to go toward some much-needed renovations.

“We think it’s very important to not only preserve the building, which is nearly 100 years old, but also to create a place for people in Negaunee and Ishpeming to gather, to learn, to build confidence, and explore new things. So we’re really committed to broadening arts, arts education in the West End in particular,” said Lex Exworthy, Board of Directors Treasurer for Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council and assistant manager of Beth Millner Jewelry.

$25 is the base price of each mask, which includes a $5 donation to the Vista Theater. An additional donation amount option is available with purchase.

You can click here to purchase a mask.

To learn more about donating to the Vista Theater, click here.