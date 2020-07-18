Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — One man is dead after a bicycle and vehicle collision.

It happened this afternoon just before 2:30 near Nara Park in Portage Township.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old from Marquette was going north on US-41. 69-year-old Roger Kieckhafer of Houghton tried crossing US-41 on a bike and went in front of the vehicle.

The driver tried to avoid the biker but couldn’t. Kieckhafer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the incident.