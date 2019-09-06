“Big Ugly Fellow” getting repairs at K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the biggest planes you’ll see near K.I. Sawyer airport in Gwinn isn’t cleared for takeoff anytime soon. The B-52 “BUFF” which stands for “big ugly fellow” is now on display at the United States Air Force Museum.

Lani Duquette with the museum’s board of directors says this strategic bomber was used during the Vietnam War. The bombers that were assigned to Sawyer were a different model and a more modernized edition, the B-52H model. They all left Sawyer in 1995. This aircraft was frown to Sawyer from Texas.

The K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum is responsible for the upkeep of aircraft on display from the Air Force. They have been making repairs to the plane for the last few weeks. They are painting and repairing the engine nacelles which is the covering around the planes 8 engines. They are using some fiberglass along with 20-30 gallons of paint.

There is a work bee this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the aircraft park at Sawyer.

The museum is a non-profit. You can learn more about their mission and how to support their efforts here.