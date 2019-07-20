Bike safety class held at Hiawatha

MARQUETTE — The 41st Annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is happening this weekend, but one activity Friday was just for kids.

Hiawatha is collaborating with Start the Cycle of Marquette to give bike safety orientation classes for all children who plan to ride their bikes on festival grounds during the weekend.

The children will learn safe bike riding skills and guidelines to help them become aware of walkers, cars, and other bikers.

John Gillette, Board of the Hiawatha Music Co-op says, “We share the goal that we use education to try and make improvements in the community, and if we can teach kids how to be safe and use bikes appropriately, they will grow up with that knowledge and be able to apply it. And that’s what they are doing here at the festival this weekend.”

The classes are open to kids ages 4 to 14 with a parent or responsible adult.

There are other bike safety classes at the event tomorrow.