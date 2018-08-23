Bike to Bay Cliff kickoff

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — A group of bikers left Northern Michigan University’s Jacobetti Complex at 5 pm today to make the 30 minute ride, about 26 miles, to Bay Cliff Health Camp.

At the camp they were greeted by excited campers and staff. This is all done in an effort to raise money for Bay Cliff Health Camp which offers year-round programs for adults and children with disabilities.

The bikers are members of the Superior Harley Owner’s Group Chapter. Throughout the year they hold events and raffles to raise money for Bay Cliff; including raffling off a brand new motorcycle.

Jim Nowak, Director of the Superior H.O.G Chapter, says, “We had our bike show in July. Prior to that we did a lot of fundraising and selling bike tickets to raffle off a bike. This is the culmination of it. We put together a check, deliver it to the Bay Cliff Camp and have dinner with the campers there.”

After a delicious BBQ dinner, the check was presented to Bay Cliff for $58,395.