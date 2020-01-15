Bill to create Michigan mental health hotline is approved

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is poised to create a permanent statewide mental health hotline under legislation going to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Legislature took a final vote on the bill Tuesday. The telephone referral system would be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and would refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program. The new legislation is intended as a way to expand that program statewide.

A spokeswoman says Whitmer will review the bill.