Bill to improve access to broadband in Michigan advances in Senate

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation unanimously approved U.S. Senator Gary Peters’ (MI) bipartisan legislation with Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) to improve the accuracy of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC)’s broadband availability maps.

The Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act would modernize how broadband data is collected by requiring the FCC to collect granular service availability data from wired, fixed wireless and satellite broadband providers as well as setting strong parameters for service availability data collected from mobile broadband providers to ensure accuracy. The bill next goes to the full Senate.

“If you go to many regions in Michigan – particularly in rural areas – you’ll find that broadband maps showing service are simply not accurate. That’s a serious challenge to Michigan students, businesses and seniors that need access to broadband for daily activities,” said Senator Peters, who serves on the Commerce Committee. “In the 21st century, it is past time that we close the digital divide in communities across Michigan. I’m glad this bill passed out of the Commerce Committee today, and I’ll continue working to advance this legislation further.”

The Broadband DATA Act improves the FCC’s ability to collect verified coverage data from state, local, and tribal governments. Additionally this bill introduces a new process for consumers, state, local and Tribal governments as well as other groups to challenge FCC maps with their own data.

This legislation is supported by the Rural Broadband Association, the United States Telecom Association, the Internet & Television Association and the Competitive Carriers Association.

Last month, during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Peters emphasized that more must be done to expand access to broadband, particularly in rural areas.