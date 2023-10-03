ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Billerud paper mill in Escanaba has laid off over a quarter of its work force, according to a spokesperson for the company.

We’re told one reason for the outage is due to low customer demand, which prompted managers to schedule a week of annual maintenance. The plant will stay idle for another week after that to balance production with customer needs, said the spokesperson for the company.

About 830 people work at Billerud, and around 280 of them will be laid off during the two-week outage. The union representing employees has been having discussions with Billerud in an effort to minimize impact on employees.