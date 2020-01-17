Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Bills aim to better child-abuse probes

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s child-welfare law would be updated to clarify that caseworkers must make contact within 24 hours to assess the well-being of each child in a household where abuse or neglect is suspected under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

The measure and others were passed by the House on Thursday in response to a scathing 2018 audit that found failures in Children’s Protective Services investigations.

The bills were backed with overwhelming bipartisan support and sent to the Senate for future consideration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"

Ishpeming City Council votes on Fire Dept. ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ishpeming City Council votes on Fire Dept. ordinances"

Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noquemanon Ski Marathon"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming"