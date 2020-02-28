Birchview Elementary principal promotes early literacy with month dedicated to reading

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether it be Junie B. Jones, Goosebumps, or the Hardy Boys, books are often a major part of a student’s life.

With March being National Reading Month, Birchview Elementary School is celebrating with a month full of activities dedicated to reading. Some activities include dressing up as a Dr. Seuss character, a family night centered around reading, and an author and illustrator visit.

“When kids get a little older some of that excitement [about reading] tends to quiet down a little bit. So hopefully some of the things we’re doing can kind of keep that excitement alive for reading so they can become lifelong learners,” said Principal Matthew Byce.

All 240 students are also in a book club together. The students will read the same section of the book “The One and Only Ivan”. Bryce said this helps create a sense of community and gets the kids excited about reading.

While providing its own students with literary resources, Birchview Elementary has a program called Hematite Rock and Read. Kids who are not in school yet can come into the school every Monday from 8 to 10 a.m. and participate in activities related to reading.

