Birthday wishes from all over

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Cassie Ploof’s son Gabe enjoys coming home after a long day of school and doing what all kids his age do, check the mail. Today is a little special because today is Gabe’s birthday.

After a while of not receiving any mail, Gabe’s mom said it was upsetting him.

Cassie Ploof, Negaunee Resident said, “I’ve been getting a lot of bills in the mail and Gabe got really mad and he says ‘(Cassie) is the only person who gets mail’, so I just put a post out on Facebook, ‘If anyone wants to send him a birthday card or a birthday note, just a piece of mail, let me know.'”

His mom felt his pain and thought of an idea to change that for his birthday, she reached out to strangers.

On Saturday, Cassie posted on Facebook and the next morning, she was overwhelmed with responses. So much so that the Facebook Messenger App crashed.

“Now, I’ve had over 400 responses. I’m still getting stuff on Facebook. The first night, I couldn’t use messenger anymore because so many people messaged me that they (Facebook) thought I was spamming people,” said Ploof.

Cassie says cards have come from all around the U.P. and as far as Indiana and Ohio for Gabe. Border Grill sent Gabe a drawstring bag and even the Northern Michigan Hockey Team even reached out as well.

“I think people just really wanted to make him smile and in that first picture, of the first day with his letters, oh man, that smile,” said Ploof.

Cassie said she didn’t want any money or gift cards for Gabe, but that didn’t stop the people from doing so.

Gabe is very thankful to all of those who have reached out to him.

For more information on how to send Gabe some mail, e-mail us at News@upmatters.com.

From all of us at Local 3 News, we wish you a Happy 5th Birthday Gabe!