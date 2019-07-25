Bishop Baraga Association breaks ground on gardens

MARQUETTE — The Bishop Baraga Association (BBA) broke ground on a local prayer garden on July 23. Construction will begin in August for the garden to be located behind the Baraga Educational Center at 615 S. Fourth Street in Marquette.

The Prayer Gardens will feature a two-tier garden. The upper garden will house a memorial path honoring the community’s loved ones, as well as the life and labors of Marquette’s first bishop, Frederic Baraga.

Replicas of a Native American Dwelling and Mala Vas (the birth place of Frederic Baraga) will be prominent features. The lower garden will include a rosary walk, complete with Stations of the Cross, a statue of the Blessed Mother and a votive house for the community to enjoy.

“Our goal is to create a space for the community to be able to escape from their work day for a little while and enjoy the peace and tranquility this property and these gardens will offer,” states the Bishop Baraga Association Executive Director, Lenora McKeen.

Bricks for the memorial garden may be purchased in honor of loved ones through the Bishop Baraga Association or online at https://donationbricks.com/baragaeducationalcenter.

For additional information or questions, contact the association at (906) 227-9117 or BishopBaragaAssoc@gmail.com.