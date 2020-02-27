Blackrocks Brewery announces plan to expand property

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Blackrocks Brewery announced Thursday morning that it is brewing up some new plans to expand the property.

The nearly ten-year-old business is adding an expansion of the building next door to the current residence on N. Third Street.

David Manson, co-owner of Blackrocks Brewery, said this project has been in the works for nearly two months and is in its “very early stages.”

“We’ve always kind of existed in the limited space and confines that we have here. We’ve tried to make the most of it and what we can. We’ve had really patient visitors and customers, but it’s always been a goal of ours to try and create more space, more seating space. Perhaps a larger music venue and more places to get beer more service points,” said Manson.