DELTA, DICKINSON, AND IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) — The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives around the Upper Peninsula.

There are two in Escanaba. One is 10/15 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 10/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Delta Plaza Mall.

People can also donate blood on 10/15 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kingsford.

In Crystal Falls, people interested in donating blood can go to Forest Park High School on 10/24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.