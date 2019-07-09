Blood donations desperately needed

Two organizations in the Upper Peninsula are in desperate need of blood donations.

The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for all blood types. The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Sault Ste. Marie and supplies 12 UP hospitals.

Meanwhile, following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.

The American Red Cross announced several upcoming blood drives. They are listed below.

ESCANABA: 7/9/: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; 7/22/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall; 7/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall

IRONWOOD: 7/24/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., River Valley Bank

IRON RIVER: 7/25/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion

ISHPEMING: 7/10/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge

CARNEY: 8/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church