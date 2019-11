MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- UP Health System Regional Blood Center Bloodmobile will be parked outside Bottom Line Marketing Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bottom Line Marketing and UPHS are working together to encourage people to donate blood this holiday season.

“Donate, donate, donate. This is a great time to give back,” said Barry Winslow, Assistant Account Manager at Bottom Line Marketing.

People who donate will be given a Red Lobster gift card.