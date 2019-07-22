Blueberry Festival street closures, parking restrictions

MARQUETTE — The following streets will be closed to traffic on Friday, July 26 from 5 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. to accommodate for the 18th annual Blueberry Festival.



Washington Street from Third Street to Front Street and Front Street from Washington Street to Spring Street



There will also be several streets closed to through traffic. They include

Front Street from Bluff Street to Washington Street, Main Street from Third Street to Lakeshore Boulevard, and Front Street from Baraga Avenue to Spring Street.



Traffic will be detoured using Baraga Avenue and Third Street. To ensure no cars are parked in the event area and allow for vendor set-up Friday morning, parking will be prohibited on the 100 block of West Washington and the 100 and 200 blocks of South Front Street after 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.