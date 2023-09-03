MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The sounds of the blues echoed through Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. The 19th annual Marquette Area Blues Fest winds down tonight after a holiday weekend filled with world-class blues music. Blues Fest, which happens each year in Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette, drew a near-record-breaking crowd this year. The festival kicked off with a free concert Friday night to thank the community for their support of Blues Music. This year’s lineup includes many world-class blues musicians from around the world. The festival, put on by The Marquette Area Blues Society, featured food vendors, blues-related merchandise, free workshops, and a beer and wine tent. Festival Director, Walt Lindala says it was a very good year.

“We had a great weekend and kicked off with a great free Friday night. We had a great crowd that came out to the park Saturday was good and solid and Sunday has been good too. I’d like to thank the people who came out because they support live music and are musicians from around the world. And when we have the opportunity to give them a good time for Marquette and the people come out and make them feel appreciated. That’s all we can ask for. That’s perfect.”

The festival will continue at The Ore Dock Brewing Company with an after-party Sunday Night starting at 10 pm