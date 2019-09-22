Boating access site at Indian Lake State Park to close temporarily

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The boating access site at Indian Lake State Park in Schoolcraft County will close temporarily.

It will not be open from Monday, Sept. 23 through Oct. 10 for a site improvement project.

Some of the work that will be done involves the replacement of the 36-foot-wide launch ramp and continued dredging of the channel that began in February 2018.

The DNR encourages boaters to use the alternative boating access site, located in Palms Book State Park, which provides access to the west side of Indian Lake.

The renovation project is funded through the State of Michigan Waterways Improvement Fund, a restricted fund derived from boating registration fees and Michigan marine fuel tax for the construction, operation, and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.