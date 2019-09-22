Boating access site at Indian Lake State Park to close temporarily

News
Posted: / Updated:
Michigan+DNR+logo_1441216834691.jpg

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The boating access site at Indian Lake State Park in Schoolcraft County will close temporarily.

It will not be open from Monday, Sept. 23 through Oct. 10 for a site improvement project.

Some of the work that will be done involves the replacement of the 36-foot-wide launch ramp and continued dredging of the channel that began in February 2018.

The DNR encourages boaters to use the alternative boating access site, located in Palms Book State Park, which provides access to the west side of Indian Lake.

The renovation project is funded through the State of Michigan Waterways Improvement Fund, a restricted fund derived from boating registration fees and Michigan marine fuel tax for the construction, operation, and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/20/19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/20/19)"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/22/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/22/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2019"

Heart talks to fat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart talks to fat"

Emergency crews respond to crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency crews respond to crash"

Precious Metals 9-20-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 9-20-2019"